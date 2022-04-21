Share |

Into the Woods presented by The Good Night Theatre Collective

Apr 21, 2022 - Apr 23, 2022

The subverted musical fairy tale comes to life this spring, as Good Night follows the travails of a baker, his wife and dozens of storybook favorites as you’ve never seen them before. Join us on a journey Into the Woods this April.

Featuring a cast of incredible local talent, don’t miss this reimagined classic at the Washington Pavilion this April — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!

Into the Woods is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted. 


Location:   Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/woods

Apr 21, 2022 - Apr 23, 2022 Performances begin at 7:30pm

