Into the Woods presented by The Good Night Theatre Collective

Apr 21, 2022 - Apr 23, 2022

The subverted musical fairy tale comes to life this spring, as Good Night follows the travails of a baker, his wife and dozens of storybook favorites as you’ve never seen them before. Join us on a journey Into the Woods this April.



Featuring a cast of incredible local talent, don’t miss this reimagined classic at the Washington Pavilion this April — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!



Into the Woods is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

