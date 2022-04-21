Into the Woods presented by The Good Night Theatre Collective
Apr 21, 2022 - Apr 23, 2022
The subverted musical fairy tale comes to life this spring, as Good Night follows the travails of a baker, his wife and dozens of storybook favorites as you’ve never seen them before. Join us on a journey Into the Woods this April.
Featuring a cast of incredible local talent, don’t miss this reimagined classic at the Washington Pavilion this April — but be sure to order a ticket in advance, or you might not get a seat!
Into the Woods is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com
The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion - Belbas Theater
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/woods
All Dates:
Apr 21, 2022 - Apr 23, 2022 Performances begin at 7:30pm
