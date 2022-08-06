Itty Bitty Einsteins - Pierre

Aug 6, 2022 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Why is a backbone so important? What living things have a backbone? We will explore different living things and the role a backbone plays in survival.



These free, members only events introduce preschoolers and their caregivers to fun, hands-on Discovery Center science.

-enjoy hands-on science with your child(ren)

-meet other preschool parents

-get to know the SD Discovery Center





Covid 19 Protocol:

Families will be reminded to keep any children home that have a fever, cough, or if any other family member has had similar symptoms or confirmed diagnosis of exposure to Covid-19 in the past 14 days. In addition, if members of the family have recently traveled or been in contact with people in areas with elevated spread, we will ask that children not participate.

Hand washing will be regularly scheduled.

Staff will be masked.

Supplies will not be shared to the extent possible and re-usable items will be sterilized every day.

If a confirmed case is identified among staff or campers, families will be notified of the risk of exposure.

Adult and children participants are encouraged to wear to wear masks.

Fee: $Free with South Dakota Discovery Center membership!