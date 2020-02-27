James and the Giant Peach - Sioux Falls
Feb 27, 2020 - Mar 1, 2020
About James and the Giant Peach
James Henry Trotter lives with his two horrid aunts, Spiker and Sponge. He hasn't got a single friend in the whole wide world. That is, until he meets the Old Green Grasshopper and the rest of the insects aboard a giant, magical peach!
"James and the Giant Peach" was Roald Dahl's first classic novel for children. Although "The Gremlins" is sometimes referred to as an earlier example of his writing for children, "James" was Roald's first conscious attempt to write for a younger audience after several years of writing primarily adult short stories. Roald started writing it in 1959 after encouragement from his agent, Sheila St Lawrence.
Fee: $Adults $15 | Seniors (65+) $10 | Free for students K-12 and those with an Augustana ID
|Edith Mortenson Center Theatre
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|605-274-5320
|http://www.augie.edu/events/james-and-giant-peach
All Dates:
Feb 27, 2020 - Mar 1, 2020 Thursday thru Saturday shows at 7:30pm Saturday and Sunday Matinee at 2:30pm
The Augustana Performing and Visual Arts will present "James and the Giant Peach," on Feb. 27-March 1 in the Edith Mortenson Center Theatre. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 27-29, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 29-March 1.
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.