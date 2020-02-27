James and the Giant Peach - Sioux Falls

Feb 27, 2020 - Mar 1, 2020

About James and the Giant Peach

James Henry Trotter lives with his two horrid aunts, Spiker and Sponge. He hasn't got a single friend in the whole wide world. That is, until he meets the Old Green Grasshopper and the rest of the insects aboard a giant, magical peach!



"James and the Giant Peach" was Roald Dahl's first classic novel for children. Although "The Gremlins" is sometimes referred to as an earlier example of his writing for children, "James" was Roald's first conscious attempt to write for a younger audience after several years of writing primarily adult short stories. Roald started writing it in 1959 after encouragement from his agent, Sheila St Lawrence.

Fee: $Adults $15 | Seniors (65+) $10 | Free for students K-12 and those with an Augustana ID