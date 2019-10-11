JAS Quintet with Jami Lynn - Live Concert - Spearfish

Oct 11, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Matthews' Subscription Series season begins with a live concert from the JAS Quintet. Based in Sioux Falls, the ensemble features the classic instrumentation of trumpet, saxophone, piano, bass and drums. Their repertoire is a diverse mix of old and new, featuring many original compositions and arrangements by band members. This will be the West River debut for their new album “Bird Ritual Interrupted" and will include a special performance by Spearfish singer Jami Lynn.

Fee: $25 Adults, $10 youth (18 & under) and BHSU Students