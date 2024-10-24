Jaycees Feargrounds Kids Day - Sioux Falls

Oct 24, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Hey families! Experience our haunted attraction with the lights on at Jaycees Feargrounds Kid’s Day. Collect candy from friendly volunteers in our decorated maze. See spooky decor without the scares. Fun activities outside too! Perfect for the brave and cautious kids alike. Join us for Halloween excitement on October 13th, 2-4pm!



Tickets:

MUST purchase ticket at gate.

$10/per person (One (1) adult gets in free, per paid child.)



Discounts:

With Canned Food Donation for the Food Pantry:

$9 (Only one (1) discount per person. Limit 3 cans.)



With Canned Dog Food Donation for the Humane Society:

$8 (Only one (1) discount per person. Limit 3 cans.)



Kid’s Day is held rain, snow or shine, so be sure to dress for the weather. No refunds will be given.

Fee: $10-8