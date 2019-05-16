Share |

Jeff Hazzard on Architectural Preservation-Sioux Falls

May 16, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

The MCHS will host its Third Thursday in May History Talk featuring Jeff Hazard. He will speak to his decades of experience in restoring and rehabilitating old buildings. "It's a little like being a detective." Join us at 6:30 for sign in & social with talk beginning at 7:00pm in one of the most iconic old buildings in Sioux Falls, the Old Courthouse Museum.


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SOUTH DAKOTA 57104
Phone:   6059519200
Email:   info@minnehahahistory.org
Website:   http://200 W 6th Street

All Dates:
Jeff Hazard of Sioux Falls of Koch Hazard Architects will speak on Architectural Preservation.

