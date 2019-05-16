Jeff Hazzard on Architectural Preservation-Sioux Falls
May 16, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
The MCHS will host its Third Thursday in May History Talk featuring Jeff Hazard. He will speak to his decades of experience in restoring and rehabilitating old buildings. "It's a little like being a detective." Join us at 6:30 for sign in & social with talk beginning at 7:00pm in one of the most iconic old buildings in Sioux Falls, the Old Courthouse Museum.
|Location:
|Old Courthouse Museum
|Map:
|200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SOUTH DAKOTA 57104
|Phone:
|6059519200
|Email:
|info@minnehahahistory.org
|Website:
|http://200 W 6th Street
All Dates:
Jeff Hazard of Sioux Falls of Koch Hazard Architects will speak on Architectural Preservation.
