Jeff Hazzard on Architectural Preservation-Sioux Falls

May 16, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

The MCHS will host its Third Thursday in May History Talk featuring Jeff Hazard. He will speak to his decades of experience in restoring and rehabilitating old buildings. "It's a little like being a detective." Join us at 6:30 for sign in & social with talk beginning at 7:00pm in one of the most iconic old buildings in Sioux Falls, the Old Courthouse Museum.