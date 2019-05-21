Jersey Boys (musical) - Sioux Falls
May 21, 2019 - May 23, 2019
They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Featuring the legendary top ten hits: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).”
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for ticket pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/jersey-boys
All Dates:
May 21, 2019 - May 23, 2019 7:30-10 pm
Featuring the songs of the Four Seasons.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.