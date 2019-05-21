Share |

Jersey Boys (musical) - Sioux Falls

May 21, 2019 - May 23, 2019

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Featuring the legendary top ten hits: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).”

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for ticket pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/jersey-boys

All Dates:
May 21, 2019 - May 23, 2019 7:30-10 pm

Featuring the songs of the Four Seasons.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable