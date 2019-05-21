Jersey Boys (musical) - Sioux Falls

May 21, 2019 - May 23, 2019

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Featuring the legendary top ten hits: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).”

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for ticket pricing.