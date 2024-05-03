Share |

Joy Fest | Spring Concert at Grandview Gallery - Okaton

May 3, 2024 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

A creative fundraising initiative for Grandview Gallery's renovation. A 1911 township school house being converted into an art gallery and art education space in rural Jones County. Phase I-II have been completed with Phase III (a new roof) become completed this summer.

Featuring:
Donna Kinsley, folk accordion
Marilyn Millage, traditional & contemporary piano

Time: 7:00 - 8:15 pm (cst)

Location: 26316 SD Hwy 248 Okaton, SD

Tickets: Seating is limited to 25, reservation required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grandview-gallerys-joy-fest-spring-concert-tickets-840750556547?aff=oddtdtcreator

100% of gifts received go towards renovation costs.

No public restroom at this time.

Directions: Eight miles west of Murdo on Hwy 248 (Old 16), I-90 Exit 183, 1.5 miles east on Hwy 248.


Location:   Grandview Gallery
Map:   26316 SD Hwy 248, Okaton, SD 57562
Phone:   6052951008
Email:   cristen@cristenjoyphotography.com
Website:   http://www.cristenjoyphotography.com/grandview-gallery/

Grandview Gallery
Grandview Gallery 26316 26316 SD Hwy 248, Okaton, SD 57562

