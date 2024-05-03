Joy Fest | Spring Concert at Grandview Gallery - Okaton
A creative fundraising initiative for Grandview Gallery's renovation. A 1911 township school house being converted into an art gallery and art education space in rural Jones County. Phase I-II have been completed with Phase III (a new roof) become completed this summer.
Featuring:
Donna Kinsley, folk accordion
Marilyn Millage, traditional & contemporary piano
Time: 7:00 - 8:15 pm (cst)
Location: 26316 SD Hwy 248 Okaton, SD
Tickets: Seating is limited to 25, reservation required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grandview-gallerys-joy-fest-spring-concert-tickets-840750556547?aff=oddtdtcreator
100% of gifts received go towards renovation costs.
No public restroom at this time.
Directions: Eight miles west of Murdo on Hwy 248 (Old 16), I-90 Exit 183, 1.5 miles east on Hwy 248.
