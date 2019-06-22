Kenadi’s Karnival & Silent Auction Fundraiser - Spearfish

Jun 22, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Kenadi Jean Weis Foundation presents the annual Kenadi’s Karnival & Silent Auction Fundraiser.

Our celebration will once again feature carnival games and prizes, bounce castles, a petting zoo, balloon creations, strider bicycle course and races, train rides, face painting, Disney princesses & superheroes, photo booth, dunk tank, sweet and sizzling fair food, live entertainment and an amazing silent auction.

The 501(c)(3) non-profit Kenadi Jean Weis Foundation was created in honor of our little June bug who passed away unexpectedly at age five. Due to an anoxic brain injury at birth, Kenadi was non-verbal and confined to a wheelchair but she had a loving spirit, understood more than you realized and possessed great determination. During her brief visit on earth she touched many lives.

We continue to raise funds to build the all-inclusive Kenadi Jean Playground Destination in Spearfish, SD. This impressive and unique universally accessible play environment will welcome kids and families of all ages and abilities to meet, interact, learn and grow together through parallel play.

Please follow our journey at www.teamkenadi.com or show us some love on Facebook at Kenadi Jean Weis Foundation.