KILLER QUEEN

Oct 5, 2022 7:00 pm

KXLG and Reliabank Present Killer Queen. Killer Queen are the only tribute to have sold out the same arenas as Queen in their heyday.

Lead singer Patrick Myers said “It's been an amazing journey. That first show back in June 1993 changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it's a very addictive thing performing these songs! The concerts grew and grew and we've ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It's been quite a surreal ride. Becoming regular performers Red Rocks Arena in America is another highlight.

2019 sees the band's fourth and biggest 10 week US tour as well headlining across Europe, Scandinavia and Russia.When Killer Queen formed back in June 1993 their first ever show was at London University,following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there 21 years earlier.

By 1995 Killer Queen's UK popularity had grown to such an extent they secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage - the first tribute to have a show in the West End.

The band's reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad. In 1999 they returned from a tour of and Europe and Russia for an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness. He announced they had won the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band”.

The band also scored a number one hit when they they were asked to recreate Queen's harmionies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim in 2001.

Killer Queen toured into their second decade, the audiences grew. In 2005 they played Ahoy Stadium, where the reformed Queen would be performing only a few months later.

The next year Killer Queen joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. It was this performance that led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute LiveAid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof. They performed with him at his arena charity concert to raise funds for the homeless.

2009 saw a triumphant return to a sold out Ahoy stadium with their acclaimed “Queen Spectacular” production and another award, this time from Sweden's Vasteras concert hall “Best Concert of The Year 2009”.

2013 saw them performing in another one of Queen's former venues, this time the Brighton Centre to celebrate their 20th Anniversary.

In 2016 Killer Queen set their sights on America including the awe inspiring Red Rocks Arena in Colorado – one of the countries most prestigious venues. The Beatles, Springsteen, U2 have all played there and the band are delighted it's become a regular fixture on Killer Queen's tour sheet.