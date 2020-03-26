Knutson Master Series - Pianist Richard Steinbach - Sioux Falls

Mar 26, 2020 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pianist Richard Steinbach, explores the iconic piano works of American composer, George Crumb. One of the most innovative composers of modern times, George Crumb's dramatic musical creations have changed the landscape of contemporary music throughout the world.



About Richard Steinbach



Dr. Steinbach has performed extensively as both soloist and collaborative artist in concerts throughout the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Great Britain, South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru), Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and The People’s Republic of China. As the grand prizewinner in the France Piano International Competition, he performed his solo debut recital at the Salle Cortot in Paris. Throughout his career, Steinbach has established himself as an extraordinarily versatile artist whose insightful interpretations of contemporary music have been widely acclaimed.