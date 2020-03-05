Knutson Master Series with Dr. Julie Grives - Sioux Falls

Mar 5, 2020 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm

The Knutson Master Series at Augustana will present Dr. Julie Grives at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in Hamre Recital Hall of the Fryxell Humanities Center. This event is free and open to the public.



Neuroplasticity is the process by which the brain grows neurons and expands the connecting white matter after learning. Singing activates the whole brain, providing opportunities for neuroplastic change. When singers learn the elements of a song, they grow neurons that are connected through bundles of myelinated fiber. These connections continue to improve a singer’s performance long after the first connections are made. This presentation will provide steps to help singers grow neurons, improve connections and refine each technical, musical and expressive function.