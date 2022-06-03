Lake Andes Fish Days
Jun 3, 2022 - Jun 5, 2022
Kick off your summer with a weekend of family fun this June in Lake Andes. Fish Days hosts the DC Lynch Carnival all three days, as well as lawn mower races, dart tournament, parade, kids games, fish fry, street dance, motorcycle blessing and more.
Check out our Facebook page for future updates (Lake Andes Fish Days).
|Location:
|Citywide
|Map:
|Lake Andes South Dakota 57356
|Phone:
|(605) 487-7694
|Website:
|https://fishdays.wixsite.com/lakeandes
All Dates:
