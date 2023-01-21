Lakota Games on Ice

Jan 21, 2023 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Join us for our 13th Annual Lakota Games on Ice where everyone will learn the games that were played during the winter by the ancestors of the Lakota people. Mike Marshall, Sicangu Lakota, will teach games such as paslohanpi , haka unpi , and more using traditional game pieces. This fun winter event can be enjoyed by all ages and is followed by some hot chocolate, warm apple cider, and cookies in the museum. The museum will be open for the event. This is a free event, donations are greatly appreciated.