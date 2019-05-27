Lakota Language Academy- Kyle

May 27, 2019 - Jun 7, 2019

Learners of all levels are welcome to attend the events. Attendees will have the option to learn

language basics as well as advanced concepts based on prior skill sets. Participants will have the

opportunity to focus in on 5 tracks at the beginner, pre-intermediate and teacher levels. They can

do so in Communicative Lakota, Lakota Grammar, Lakota Writing for teachers, and Teaching

Methods.





There is no cost to attend the event.



Registration is available at laksummerinst.com