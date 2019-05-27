Lakota Language Academy- Kyle
May 27, 2019 - Jun 7, 2019
Learners of all levels are welcome to attend the events. Attendees will have the option to learn
language basics as well as advanced concepts based on prior skill sets. Participants will have the
opportunity to focus in on 5 tracks at the beginner, pre-intermediate and teacher levels. They can
do so in Communicative Lakota, Lakota Grammar, Lakota Writing for teachers, and Teaching
Methods.
There is no cost to attend the event.
Registration is available at laksummerinst.com
|Location:
|Oglala Lakota College
|Map:
|490 Piya Wiconi Road, Kyle, SD 57752
|Phone:
|888-525-6828
|Email:
|events@lakhota.org
All Dates:
A two week long course on Lakota language and culture.
