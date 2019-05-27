Share |

Lakota Language Academy- Kyle

May 27, 2019 - Jun 7, 2019

Learners of all levels are welcome to attend the events. Attendees will have the option to learn
language basics as well as advanced concepts based on prior skill sets. Participants will have the
opportunity to focus in on 5 tracks at the beginner, pre-intermediate and teacher levels. They can
do so in Communicative Lakota, Lakota Grammar, Lakota Writing for teachers, and Teaching
Methods.

There is no cost to attend the event.


Registration is available at laksummerinst.com


Location:   Oglala Lakota College
Map:   490 Piya Wiconi Road, Kyle, SD 57752
Phone:   888-525-6828
Email:   events@lakhota.org

All Dates:
A two week long course on Lakota language and culture.

Oglala Lakota College
