Lakota Omniciye Wacipi

Apr 9, 2022 11:00 am

The Lakota Omničíyè Wacipi or powwow is a wonderful cultural event to attend in the Black Hills! Please join us on April 9 at the Donald E. Young Center!  Admission is $7 or FREE for BHSU students! 

Doors open at 11:00AM with grand entry at noon.  Warm-up, speakers, and social dancing.  Bring your own chairs.


Location:   Donald E. Young Center
Map:   1625 St Joe St, Spearfish, SD 57799
Phone:   (605) 642-6131
Website:   http://www.bhsu.edu/ais

All Dates:
