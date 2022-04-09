Lakota Omniciye Wacipi
Apr 9, 2022 11:00 am
The Lakota Omničíyè Wacipi or powwow is a wonderful cultural event to attend in the Black Hills! Please join us on April 9 at the Donald E. Young Center! Admission is $7 or FREE for BHSU students!
Doors open at 11:00AM with grand entry at noon. Warm-up, speakers, and social dancing. Bring your own chairs.
|Location:
|Donald E. Young Center
|Map:
|1625 St Joe St, Spearfish, SD 57799
|Phone:
|(605) 642-6131
|Website:
|http://www.bhsu.edu/ais
All Dates:
