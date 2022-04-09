Lakota Omniciye Wacipi

Apr 9, 2022 11:00 am

The Lakota Omničíyè Wacipi or powwow is a wonderful cultural event to attend in the Black Hills! Please join us on April 9 at the Donald E. Young Center! Admission is $7 or FREE for BHSU students!

Doors open at 11:00AM with grand entry at noon. Warm-up, speakers, and social dancing. Bring your own chairs.