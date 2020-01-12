Las Vegas Solo Pianist Pierce Emata to Perform at the Homestake Opera House - Lead

Jan 12, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

LEAD, SD - The Historic Homestake Opera House invites the public for a solo piano concert on the Yamaha grand piano by Pierce Emata of Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, January 12 at 2:00pm at the Historic Homestake Opera House at 313 West Main Street, Lead. This concert is presented by the South Dakota Arts Council and Black Hills Area Community Foundation, with additional support from the Adams Mastrovich Family Foundation and City of Lead.



Concerts & Conversation with Pierce Emata brings a refreshing redefinition to the solo piano concert with its incorporation of engaging, informal and entertaining commentaries into a first-rate concert. These events have successfully entertained and educated the connoisseur as well as the infrequent and new concertgoer. Programs range from the fascinating rhythms of George Gershwin, topic and theme-based classical programs, or programs containing eclectic blends of classical, jazz, and original compositions. Concerts & Conversation has delighted presenters in small to mid sized communities across the western U.S. in repeat appearances. Emata will visit Lead-Deadwood Schools for educational concerts on Monday, January 13.



Emata received his Bachelor and Master's degrees in Piano Performance at Indiana University, coaching with notable concert artists such as Alfonso Montecino, John Ogdon, and Gyorgy Sebok. In addition he has coached with John Simms and Istvan Nadas. He appeared twice in the "Sunday Afternoon at Cantigny" series and the nationally broadcast Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts, both in Chicago. His performances have also been broadcast over NPR affiliate stations in Washington, Nevada, and on South Dakota Public Radio.



Admission for the concert is $15 adults, $10 HHOH members, students and children free. Seating is general admission/open seating. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, call the office at 605-584-2067 or visit online at HomestakeOperaHouse.org. The ticket booth opens one hour prior to performances. Proceeds from the performance benefit ongoing operations, programming, and projects at the Historic Homestake Opera House. Free parking is available in the back of the building, and also free off-street and lot parking within 3 blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible.



The Historic Homestake Opera House (HHOH) was a visionary architectural and cultural gift to the City of Lead in 1914 from part owner of the Homestake Gold Mine, Phoebe Hearst, who cared deeply about arts, culture, and education for the miners and their families. The facility included a library, theater, indoor pool, and bowling alley. The theater burned in 1984 and sat empty for over a decade. The HHOH has raised and spent more than $4 million in restoration, programs, and operations to date. The HHOH is a contributing landmark in the historic district of Lead, SD, on the National Register of Historic Places, and is a National Landmark of American Music.





-30-



Fee: $0-$15