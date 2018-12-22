Share |

Laughing All the Way - Spearfish

Dec 22, 2018 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Celebrate Christmas with us at The High Plains Western Heritage Center.
Don't miss this opportunity to see Gordy & Dalyce perform their standup musical comedy Christmas show "Laughing All The Way", enjoy the one of a kind museum, and if that weren't enough, shop the many vendors at the Christmas Shopper Village!!! Admission to the concert is only $10. When: Saturday, Dec. 22 @ 2 pm. No reservations required!!! Their show is just under an hour.
Come early to get a great seat and some unique Christmas gifts!!!
High Plains hours Saturday: 9 am - 4 pm
As a bonus, admission to the museum and Christmas Shoppers Village is
FREE the month of December

 

Fee: $10


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-9378
Email:   info@westernheritagecenter.com
Website:   http://westernheritagecenter.com/

