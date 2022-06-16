Share |

Launch Dance Conference - Bismark, ND

Jun 16, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022

Small town dancers from the midwest are welcome to join the Launch Dance Conference in Bismark, ND. Please register through local studios.

For more information visit launchdanceconf.com or call 701-230-1993


Location:   Bismark Event Center
Map:   315 S 5th St, Bismarck, ND 58504
Phone:   701-230-1993
Website:   http://www.launchdanceconf.com

All Dates:
The Ultimate Experience for Small Town Dancers.

