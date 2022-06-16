Launch Dance Conference - Bismark, ND
Jun 16, 2022 - Jun 19, 2022
Small town dancers from the midwest are welcome to join the Launch Dance Conference in Bismark, ND. Please register through local studios.
For more information visit launchdanceconf.com or call 701-230-1993
|Location:
|Bismark Event Center
|Map:
|315 S 5th St, Bismarck, ND 58504
|Phone:
|701-230-1993
|Website:
|http://www.launchdanceconf.com
All Dates:
The Ultimate Experience for Small Town Dancers.
