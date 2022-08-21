Leading Ladies & Dakota Spirit Marathon

Aug 21, 2022

This all-woman marathon follows a gentle downhill journey through Spearfish Canyon from Lead to Spearfish. It is scenic, serene, and spectacular.

The 26.2-mile full marathon started at Lead Country Club. Runners in the 13.1-mile half marathon started just north of Savoy.

The Leading Ladies Marathon course is USATF-certified and is a qualifier for the world-famous Boston Marathon. Marathon and half marathon races end a weekend that includes a writer’s workshop, guest speakers, and shorter road races for other runners.