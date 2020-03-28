Share |

Lee Piano Festival Finale Concert Features Pianist Richard Steinbach - Sioux Falls

Mar 28, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Richard Steinbach will be the featured artist at the 2020 Lee Piano Festival on Mar. 26-28 in the Hamre Recital Hall located in Humanities Center. Dr. Steinbach will close the Festival with an eclectic program of both classical and contemporary piano works by composers from around the world. From Chick Corea to Lowell Liebermann, Steinbach's finale performance will feature composers who incorporate folk music, popular music and jazz into their compositions at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, in Hamre Recital Hall.

 

Fee: $Free and open to the public


Location:   Hamre Recital Hall in the Humanities Center
Map:   2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/lee-piano-festival-finale-concert-features-pianist-richard-steinbach

All Dates:
Mar 28, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Date: March 28, 2020 Times: 7:30 p.m. Location: Hamre Recital Hall in the Humanities Center Ticket Info: Free and open to the public

Hamre Recital Hall in the Humanities Center
Hamre Recital Hall in the Humanities Center 57197 2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197

Search All Events By Day

March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable