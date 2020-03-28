Lee Piano Festival Finale Concert Features Pianist Richard Steinbach - Sioux Falls
Mar 28, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Richard Steinbach will be the featured artist at the 2020 Lee Piano Festival on Mar. 26-28 in the Hamre Recital Hall located in Humanities Center. Dr. Steinbach will close the Festival with an eclectic program of both classical and contemporary piano works by composers from around the world. From Chick Corea to Lowell Liebermann, Steinbach's finale performance will feature composers who incorporate folk music, popular music and jazz into their compositions at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, in Hamre Recital Hall.
Fee: $Free and open to the public
|Location:
|Hamre Recital Hall in the Humanities Center
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/lee-piano-festival-finale-concert-features-pianist-richard-steinbach
All Dates:
