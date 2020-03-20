LEGO Contest 2020 - Lead

Mar 20, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Lead Deadwood Arts Center will be sponsoring its 16th Annual Free LEGO Contest on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Lead Deadwood High School, 320 S. Main in Lead. Registration will take place from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with judging beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants should create a LEGO sculpture at home and enter it in the contest. Judging will be based on creativity and originality, so the less LEGO kit parts used, the better. Grade categories will be Pre-K, 1 & 2, 3 & 4, 5 & 6, 7 & 8, and high school and up. Awards will be given for the top three in each category. There is no pre-registration, just arrive between 6-6:30 with your entry. The event is open to all and will be held in conjunction with the Family Fun Night-STEAM Night sponsored by the Lead Deadwood PTO and STEAMwerks. Special thanks to our friends at CAI Construction who have been sponsoring this event the past 15-years! Participation prizes for all who enter! For more information, please call 584-1461.