Lenten Fish Fry

Apr 1, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Kiwanis Club of Lead Deadwood will be hosting a Lenten Fish Fry on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Christian Ministry Center at 7 So. Main in Lead. Several different types of fish will be served in addition to appetizers, salads, desserts and drinks (chicken will also be available for the non fish eater). Advance tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member at $10 for adults, $8 seniors/children, under 5 free (no advance tickets sold after March 31). Tickets at the door will be $12 for adults, $10 seniors/children, under 5 free.

All funds will be used to support the Kiwanis Club mission which is "serving the children of the world." Kiwanis Club supports the Boys & Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, LD School Key Club & Builders Club, Dental Bus, etc. For more information, please call 605-641-6254.

Fee: $12 adult/$8 students/Free Five & under


Location:   Christian Ministry Center
Map:   7 S. Main, Lead, South Dakota 57754
Phone:   605-641-6254
Email:   keverett@spe.midco.net

Apr 1, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

