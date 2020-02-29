Lenten Retreat _ Yanktons

Feb 29, 2020 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

LENTEN RETREAT



A Lenten Retreat, “Renewing Our Baptism through the Lenten Scriptures” will be offered February 29, 9:30 to noon at the Benedictine Peace Center, Sacred Heart Monastery, in Yankton. Presentations, times of silence and discussion will help you enter more deeply into the Scriptures proclaimed at our Sunday liturgies. These Scriptures shape our Lenten journey so we can renew our baptismal commitment in the joy of Easter. Suggested donation is $20. Register by February 26 by calling 605-668-6292 or e-mailing BenedictinePeaceCtr@yanktonbenedictines.org.