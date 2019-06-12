Les Miserables (musical) - Sioux Falls

Jun 12, 2019 - Jun 14, 2019

Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion and the resilience of the human spirit in a breathtaking new production. The Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon is direct from its acclaimed Broadway return featuring the beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Call the box office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.