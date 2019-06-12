Share |

Les Miserables (musical) - Sioux Falls

Jun 12, 2019 - Jun 14, 2019

Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion and the resilience of the human spirit in a breathtaking new production. The Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon is direct from its acclaimed Broadway return featuring the beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Call the box office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://washingtonpavilion.org/event/les-miserables

All Dates:
Jun 12, 2019 - Jun 14, 2019 7:30-10:30 pm
Jun 15, 2019 Performances at 2 pm and 7:30 pm
Jun 16, 2019 Performances at 1 pm and 6:30 pm

A breathtaking musical production of the classic story by Victor Hugo.

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable