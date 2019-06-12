Les Miserables (musical) - Sioux Falls
Jun 16, 2019
Les Misérables tells an unforgettable story of heartbreak, passion and the resilience of the human spirit in a breathtaking new production. The Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon is direct from its acclaimed Broadway return featuring the beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.
Call the box office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://washingtonpavilion.org/event/les-miserables
All Dates:
Jun 12, 2019 - Jun 14, 2019 7:30-10:30 pm
Jun 15, 2019 Performances at 2 pm and 7:30 pm
Jun 16, 2019 Performances at 1 pm and 6:30 pm
A breathtaking musical production of the classic story by Victor Hugo.
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.