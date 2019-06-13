Lighting the Way Autism Conference

Jun 13, 2019 - Jun 14, 2019

The 12th Annual Lighting the Way Autism Conference will feature Scott Bellini and Sarah Ward for keynote presentations along with local and regional experts in the field of Autism Spectrum Disorder. The Conference welcome families, educators, speech language professionals, social workers, health care professionals, self advocates, and anyone wanting to learn more about Autism. Sessions run from 8am to 4pm each day. Meals and snacks are provided. Graduate credit and CEU hours are available.

Fee: $100