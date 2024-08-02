Share |

Lillibridge Family History Conference - Sioux Falls

Aug 2, 2024 - Aug 3, 2024

All Lillibridges of the World and their relatives and friends are invited to Sioux Falls August 2-3, 2024. Come join us for family fun, share family history and meet your cousins. The event will mark the 300th Anniversary of the death of our family founder, Thomas Lillibridge. He was a founder of the Trinity Church in Newport, RI.

Themes of the conference include presentations titled: Lillibridges Go the War and Lillibridges Go West.

 

Fee: $100


Location:   Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel
Map:   3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   575-277-6844
Email:   flillibr@nmsu.edu
Website:   https://www.lillibridgehistoryconference.com

All Dates:
Aug 2, 2024 - Aug 3, 2024 Conference will start at 9am on Friday and end at 10pm on Saturday night.

The Lillibridges of the World and their relatives and friends are invited to Sioux Falls August 2-3, 2024. Come join us for family fun, share family history and meet your cousins.

