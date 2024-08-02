Lillibridge Family History Conference - Sioux Falls
Aug 2, 2024 - Aug 3, 2024
All Lillibridges of the World and their relatives and friends are invited to Sioux Falls August 2-3, 2024. Come join us for family fun, share family history and meet your cousins. The event will mark the 300th Anniversary of the death of our family founder, Thomas Lillibridge. He was a founder of the Trinity Church in Newport, RI.
Themes of the conference include presentations titled: Lillibridges Go the War and Lillibridges Go West.
Fee: $100
|Location:
|Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel
|Map:
|3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|575-277-6844
|Email:
|flillibr@nmsu.edu
|Website:
|https://www.lillibridgehistoryconference.com
All Dates:
Aug 2, 2024 - Aug 3, 2024 Conference will start at 9am on Friday and end at 10pm on Saturday night.
