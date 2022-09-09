Little STEAMers Preschool - Pierre
Sep 9, 2022 - Dec 16, 2022
Sign up for our science-based preschool program for our youngest learners. Literature, free exploration, sensory experiences, directed experiments, art and conversation will be at the core of the program. The overall curriculum is being designed on a 3-year cycle so children who start as 3 year-olds will have a new experience each year.
Children must be 3 years old to attend. The classes are of mixed ages (3-5) which allows children to learn from one another.
Fee: $The cost for the fall semester is $225 for members and $280 for non-members.
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|janmartin@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SDDC&evid=32074735
All Dates:
Sep 9, 2022 - Dec 16, 2022
The Fall Semester starts September 9, 2022 and runs through December 16, 2022, with no class on October 7th or November 25th, for a total of 13 weeks. This class will meet Friday mornings from 8:30 - 11:00 am at the Discovery Center in our classroom.
