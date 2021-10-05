Live Concert: Royal Wood - Canadian Singer Songwriter
Canadian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Royal Wood has established himself as a true musical talent. Since being proclaimed “Songwriter of the Year” by iTunes, Wood has continued to evolve and hone his musical craft – maintaining an unmistakable identity while uncovering and reinventing his sound. Wood has two albums that have debuted in the Top 30, multiple JUNO nominations and a #1 added song at Hot AC radio. His songs have been heard on high-profile sync placements like “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Private Practice.” Find out more at matthewsopera.com/royalwood.
Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth & students
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|6056427973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|https://www.matthewsopera.com/
All Dates:
