Live on Stage Sioux Falls Presents: Let's Rock Broadway: Starring The Diamonds

Apr 8, 2022 7:00 pm

The Diamonds perform their classic harmonies in a brand new program – Let’s Rock Broadway! This program will feature hits from your favorite Broadway musicals, such as – "Jersey Boys," "Grease," "Mamma Mia" and "Motown". The program will also include their signature hits, “Silhouettes,” “The Stroll” and “Little Darlin”. The Diamonds are a member of the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Music that is a cut above! “a sellout both nights.” – Crown Uptown Theatre

Suitable for all ages.

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.