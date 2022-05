Live on Stage Sioux Falls Presents: Mark Kingswood

May 17, 2022 7:00 pm

Mark and his four-piece band perform original compositions but also more traditional songs of the genre and some you wouldn’t expect from a 21st century crooner. Mark offers his own special flair to an enduring musical genre. He draws inspiration from Michael Bublé and Josh Groban. You are sure to enjoy his energy and elegance on stage. Modern-day English Crooner. “…great musical versatility…” – Geoff Ford, Live Concert Review

Suitable for all ages.

