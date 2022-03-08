Share |

Live on Stage Sioux Falls Presents: Sons of Serendip

Mar 8, 2022 7:00 pm

Sons of Serendip create beautiful music through the use of harp, piano, cello and voice. The Billboard charting quartet is gaining popularity by offering fresh interpretations of popular music with unique instrumentation. Some notable performances include the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops. Sons of Serendip have been featured on "America's Got Talent: The Champions" and are a top-selling Live On Stage artist. Musical Serendipity.

“the most musically talented contestants on the show” – Howie Mandel, "America’s Got Talent"

Suitable for all ages.

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Location:   Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/sons-serendip

All Dates:
