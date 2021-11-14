Lutefisk, Lefse, Meatball Supper - Chamberlain

Nov 14, 2021 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Trinity Lutheran Church of Chamberlain will be holding their 27th annual Lutefisk, meatball and lefse supper on Sunday, November 8th from 4:00-7:00 PM. Besides the main items the supper will also feature wonderful homemade salads and desserts.



Come and enjoy the fun, food, and festivities. A Thrivent Action Team will be helping with the event. The proceeds from the supper go toward church missions and expenses. For more information call Jeff Tveit 730-0553.

Fee: $15