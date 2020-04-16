Madison Legal Clinic - Madison

Apr 16, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This clinic, hosted by the ACLU of South Dakota and our local partner, Madison Area Stands Together (MAST), provides free legal assistance to transgender and gender non-conforming people seeking to change their name or gender on identification documents in South Dakota.



If you or someone you know is interested in attending please share this event or email us at southdakota@aclu.org with any questions.



This legal clinic is graciously supported by our partnering attorneys with Erickson Law Firm.



Registration is preferred, but not required to attend.

Fee: $0.00