Main Street Arts and Craft Festival
Jun 24, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022
Celebrating 45 years - the Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival has been a part of the summer activities in Hot Springs since 1976.
The festival includes (and encourages) local artisans, craftsperson's, woodworkers, jewelers, candle makers, food vendors and entertainers to participate in the festival. A children’s stage is also part of the event. The event takes place over three days on the last full weekend of June.
|Location:
|Centennial Park
|Map:
|N River St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-440-2738
|Email:
|mainstreetacf@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.mainstreetartsandcrafts.com/
All Dates:
