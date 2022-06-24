Share |

Main Street Arts and Craft Festival

Jun 24, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022

Celebrating 45 years - the Main Street Arts and Crafts Festival has been a part of the summer activities in Hot Springs since 1976.

Join Us For Local Arts, Handmade Crafts, Delicious Food & Fantastic Music

The festival includes (and encourages) local artisans, craftsperson's, woodworkers, jewelers, candle makers, food vendors and entertainers to participate in the festival. A children’s stage is also part of the event. The event takes place over three days on the last full weekend of June.  

Friday, June 24th: 12 PM - 6 PM
Saturday, June 25th:  10 AM - 6 PM
Sunday, June 26th: 10 AM - 3 PM

 


Location:   Centennial Park
Map:   N River St, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-440-2738
Email:   mainstreetacf@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.mainstreetartsandcrafts.com/

