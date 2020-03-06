Masters of Hawaiian Music: George Kahumoko Jr. & Nathan Aweau - Spearfish

Mar 6, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Our Subscription Series continues in March with a live concert from the Masters of Hawaiian Music, George Kahumoko Jr. & Nathan Aweau, on March 6 at 7:30 p.m. Two Masters, featured regularly at Maui’s renowned “Slack Key Show®” share Hawai‘i’s unique folk styles, with origins in the early 19th century Hawaiian paniolo (cowboy) culture. Delightful, authentic, true aloha! Single event tickets are available for $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students at the Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. For more information, please contact the Matthews, 612 Main Street, at 605-642-7973 or check the website: https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/george-kahumoko-jr-nathan-aweau/

Fee: $25 Adults, $10 Youth and BHSU Students