Matchbox Twenty With Special Guest The Wallflowers

Jun 20, 2022 7:30 pm

Matchbox Twenty with Special Guest The Wallflowers at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has been rescheduled to June 10, 2022.

“Matchbox Twenty 2022” is the band’s first tour since 2017, when they reunited for the "A Brief History of Everything" tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You. Matchbox Twenty is Kyle Cook, Paul Doucette, Rob Thomas, and Brian Yale. The group has sold over 40 million records worldwide, and earned multiple chart-topping singles, countless accolades, including five GRAMMY® nominations, four American Music Award nods, and the 2004 People's Choice Award for "Favorite Musical Group."

Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. We’ll email ticket holders directly with details. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.