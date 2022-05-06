May Art & Wine Walk 2022
May 6, 2022
Come downtown for the May Art & Wine Walk!
Sip some wine and check out work from local artists at various downtown locations.
Meeting local artists and viewing the art is free.
|Location:
|Downtown Sioux Falls
|Map:
|Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-338-4009
|Email:
|info@dtsf.com
|Website:
|https://dtsf.com/event/may-art-wine-walk-2022/
