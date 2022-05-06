Share |

May Art & Wine Walk 2022

May 6, 2022

Come downtown for the May Art & Wine Walk!

Sip some wine and check out work from local artists at various downtown locations.

Meeting local artists and viewing the art is free.


Location:   Downtown Sioux Falls
Map:   Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls SD 57104
Phone:   605-338-4009
Email:   info@dtsf.com
Website:   https://dtsf.com/event/may-art-wine-walk-2022/

