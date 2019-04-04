McCrossan Boys Ranch Wildest Banquet Auction in the Midwest - Sioux Falls

Apr 4, 2019 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

This year will be another one of a kind event! Loop Rawlins is one of the top Western performers in the world today. As seen on America’s Got Talent and even featured as a specialty act in Cirque Du Soleil – Loop will dazzle the crowd with his trick roping, whip cracking and gun spinning. It will be unique, exciting and unforgettable!



Besides being a showman, Loop Rawlins is a master of his craft. He has been recognized as one of the smoothest and highly technical western performers in the world. Loop Rawlins has been inspired and trained by the best in the business. This year’s Banquet Auction will feature a show you will not want to miss!



We have more exciting news – our friends from the PBR will also be back this year! We will have photo opportunities and guests from the PBR mingling with crowd. They will even showcase one of their bulls that evening at the Banquet Auction.



We hope you’ll join us for this fun-filled event. Your support of our annual Banquet Auction makes a huge impact on our boys at the Ranch each year. Not only has it helped us grow our campus and support the many valuable programs we have at McCrossan’s, it gives our boys a chance to meet our special guests. We hope you will join us for this fun-filled event this year – it makes a real difference! The event will also feature an exciting live and silent auction with great items to bid on, including a Naples, Florida getaway, a Walt Disney getaway and lots of jewelry, electronics, sports memorabilia, artwork and more.



April 4, 2019 – Sioux Falls Arena

5:30 – Silent Auction, Music by The Rude Band, Photo Opportunities with PBR Guests

6:30 – Dinner

7:00 – Live Auction & Entertainment by Loop Rawlins

Tickets: $75

Individual tickets and tables of 8 or 10 can be reserved

For Information call the Development Office: 339-1203



Attire: Denim & Diamonds

