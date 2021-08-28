McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo - Sioux Falls

Aug 28, 2021 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo



August 28– McCrossan Boys Ranch Campus

4:00 – Gates open

4:30 – Pre-Show Entertainment

5:30 – Rodeo Show Begins



Saddle Up! It’s time again for the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge. Featuring only the most jaw dropping, xtreme, action-packed events of rodeo – Barrel Racing, Mutton Busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour! Get a chance to see some of the fastest barrel racers and best bull riders in the country butting heads and battling it out for cash prizes and the honor of being crowned the Xtreme Event Challenge Champion.



This will be the 14th Annual Xtreme Event Challenge to be held in our outdoor Leo P. Flynn Memorial Arena at McCrossan Boys Ranch. All proceeds will go to support the quality programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch.



New this year – we are excited to have “Tiny Tim” the rodeo clown joining us to entertain our crowd of all ages with his crazy stunts and jokes.



Lasso up some tickets and check out the Sioux Falls area’s most action-packed outdoor rodeo. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate and there are many opportunities for sponsorships and program ads. Kids 12 and under just $5! We also have many fun vendors to shop from. Don’t clown around and miss the fun – visit www.mccrossan.org for more details or to buy tickets online. For more information or advanced tickets contact the Development Office at (605) 339-1203. Tickets will also be available at Haegle’s Western Store and Sioux Falls Running’s Stores. To purchase tickets online go to https://shop.mccrossanboysranch.com/Event-Tickets_c3.htm

Fee: $12 prepaid tickets, $15 at gate, Children 12 and under only $5