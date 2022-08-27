McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo Challenge - Sioux Falls
Aug 27, 2022 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday, August 27th
McCrossan Boys Ranch Campus – N. on Marion Road or take the I-90 Marion Road Exit
5:30 PM
Gates open at 4:00 PM
Featuring the most jaw dropping, xtreme, action-packed events of rodeo – Barrel Racing, the Northern Bull Riding Tour, and THE WILDEST SHOW ON WOOL – Mutton Busting!
See some of the fastest barrel racers, best bull riders, and craziest little mutton busters!
Pre-show kicks off at 4:30
Also featuring “Tiny Tim” the Rodeo Clown
All proceeds support the programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch
Tickets: $15 Adults ($12 Advance), $5 Youth (12 & Under)
Call (605) 339-1203 to purchase tickets over the phone or go to www.mccrossan.org on-line. Tickets also available at Haegles Western Store and Sioux Falls Running’s Stores.
|Location:
|McCrossan Boys Ranch Campus
|Map:
|47135 260th St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107
|Phone:
|605-339-1203
|Website:
|http://www.mccrossan.org
All Dates:
