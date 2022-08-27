McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo Challenge - Sioux Falls

Aug 27, 2022 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 27th

McCrossan Boys Ranch Campus – N. on Marion Road or take the I-90 Marion Road Exit

5:30 PM

Gates open at 4:00 PM



Featuring the most jaw dropping, xtreme, action-packed events of rodeo – Barrel Racing, the Northern Bull Riding Tour, and THE WILDEST SHOW ON WOOL – Mutton Busting!



See some of the fastest barrel racers, best bull riders, and craziest little mutton busters!



Pre-show kicks off at 4:30



Also featuring “Tiny Tim” the Rodeo Clown



All proceeds support the programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch



Tickets: $15 Adults ($12 Advance), $5 Youth (12 & Under)



Call (605) 339-1203 to purchase tickets over the phone or go to www.mccrossan.org on-line. Tickets also available at Haegles Western Store and Sioux Falls Running’s Stores.

Fee: $12 prepaid tickets, $15 at gate, Children 12 and under only $5