McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo Challenge - Sioux Falls

Aug 27, 2022 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 27th
McCrossan Boys Ranch Campus – N. on Marion Road or take the I-90 Marion Road Exit
5:30 PM
Gates open at 4:00 PM

Featuring the most jaw dropping, xtreme, action-packed events of rodeo – Barrel Racing, the Northern Bull Riding Tour, and THE WILDEST SHOW ON WOOL – Mutton Busting!

See some of the fastest barrel racers, best bull riders, and craziest little mutton busters!

Pre-show kicks off at 4:30

Also featuring “Tiny Tim” the Rodeo Clown

All proceeds support the programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch

Tickets: $15 Adults ($12 Advance), $5 Youth (12 & Under)

Call (605) 339-1203 to purchase tickets over the phone or go to www.mccrossan.org on-line. Tickets also available at Haegles Western Store and Sioux Falls Running’s Stores.

 

Fee: $12 prepaid tickets, $15 at gate, Children 12 and under only $5


Location:   McCrossan Boys Ranch Campus
Map:   47135 260th St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57107
Phone:   605-339-1203
Website:   http://www.mccrossan.org

All Dates:
