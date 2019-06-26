McCrossan Golf Classic for Kids-Hartford

Jun 26, 2019 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

It’s sure to be a day filled with friendly competition, fun games and lots of prizes. So get your four-some together today and get registered! If you cannot find a group, you may also sign up individually, and we will pair you up with other individuals who like to golf too. Following this year’s event, we will be having our Appreciation BBQ at the Ranch. It will feature fabulous ranch-cooked food, wagon rides, tours and more. It’s sure to be a fun-filled day! If you are interested in sponsoring a golf team, golf hole or donating a prize, please contact Christy Menning in the Development Office at (605) 339-1203. We hope to see you all on June 26th!

Fee: $250