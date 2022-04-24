Megadeth + Lamb of God

The Metal Tour of the Year was originally announced and planned for 2020 but was halted by the pandemic. Metal Tour of the Year was one of the first national amphitheater tours to hit the road in 2021 and saw co-headliners Megadeth and Lamb Of God hit 29 cities across North America with special guests Trivium and Hatebreed, who stepped in to replace In Flames who couldn’t join the tour due to travel restrictions. The tour played to a whopping 172,000 metal fans across the trek.

Speaking on the success of the initial leg of the tour and his excitement in hitting the road again in 2022, Megadeth’s leader and frontman Dave Mustaine says, “The Metal Tour of The Year is exactly what it sounds like – a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world – live and loud. Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one’s going be even better. Do not miss out.”