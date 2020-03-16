Membership Drive Meeting for climate change organization - Sioux Falls

Mar 16, 2020 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

A membership drive for the newly formed SoDak350 will be held Monday night, March 16 in Sioux Falls.

SoDak350 is a Sioux Falls affiliate of the international organization 350 (350.org) and enters the local scene at a time of increasing alarm about global climate change. SoDak350’s particular concern is fossil fuels.

“The burning of fossil fuels is the leading contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and man-made global warming,” said Mia Werger, an Augustana University student and one of the organizers of Monday night’s event. “Incremental change is no longer an option,” Werger said. “If we want to secure a safe, habitable place for ourselves and future generations, then serious and immediate action is required from governments world-wide. Fossil fuels must be replaced with clean, renewable energy sources.”

Jeff Smith, a retired Sioux Falls businessman, is another voice in the organizational effort.

“Reliance on the marketplace to contain environmental damage is naïve,” Smith said. “Fossil fuel industries own the marketplace to a large degree, and they pressure governments from the local to the national level to preserve the status quo. Governments need to hear from us - from many of us - now.” He cites the upcoming Earth Day in April as the perfect time for a loud message.

The Monday meeting is open to the public and begins at 6:00 PM in the Morrison Commons building on Augie’s campus, Room 204 (Beloit Room.)





Contact information:

Mia Werger

mdwerger17@ole.augie.edu

Instagram @SoDak350

Facebook @SoDak350

Jeff Smith

smith.jeffreybruce@gmail.com