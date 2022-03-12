Share |

Meraki Dance Competition and Convention

Mar 12, 2022 8:00 am - 10:00 pm

Watch dancers from all over compete their solos, duets, trios and group pieces and shine on the stage all day long! 

Suitable for all ages.

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted. 


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/meraki-dance-competition-and-convention

