Meraki Dance Competition and Convention
Mar 12, 2022 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Watch dancers from all over compete their solos, duets, trios and group pieces and shine on the stage all day long!
Suitable for all ages.
The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.
Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/meraki-dance-competition-and-convention
All Dates:
Mar 12, 2022 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.