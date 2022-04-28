Share |

MERCYME - THE INHALE (EXHALE) TOUR

Apr 28, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

GRAMMY nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band MercyMe has announced their inhale (exhale) tour.  Hitting 30 cities across the U.S., featuring Rend Collective and guest Andrew Ripp.

MercyMe released their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale), and the current single, “Say I Won’t” has risen quickly across national radio charts, currently #4 on Billboard National Christian Audience, Mediabase Christian Audience and Billboard AC Indicator, as well as #5 on Billboard AC Monitored and Mediabase Christian AC.


Location:   Denny Sanford Premier Center
Map:   1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-7288
Email:   info@premier-center.com
Website:   https://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/events/2022/mercyme

All Dates:
Apr 28, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

GRAMMY nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band MercyMe has announced their inhale (exhale) tour.  Hitting 30 cities across the U.S., featuring Rend Collective and guest Andrew Ripp. MercyMe released their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale), and the current single, “Say I Won’t” has risen quickly ...
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center 57104 1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

April (2022)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable