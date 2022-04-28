MERCYME - THE INHALE (EXHALE) TOUR

Apr 28, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

GRAMMY nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band MercyMe has announced their inhale (exhale) tour. Hitting 30 cities across the U.S., featuring Rend Collective and guest Andrew Ripp.

MercyMe released their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale), and the current single, “Say I Won’t” has risen quickly across national radio charts, currently #4 on Billboard National Christian Audience, Mediabase Christian Audience and Billboard AC Indicator, as well as #5 on Billboard AC Monitored and Mediabase Christian AC.