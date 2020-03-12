Microsoft DigiGirlz Day - Sioux Falls

Mar 12, 2020 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Girls from 8th to 12th grade are invited to interact with Microsoft employees and local professionals in STEM fields, participate in technology sessions and demonstrations, network and learn with hands-on experience at Microsoft DigiGirlz. Light breakfast, lunch & snacks provided. Dress business casual to create a good first impression with local business executives.

Admission is free, but space is limited. Registration opens on January 19, 2020 at registration.omnitech-inc.com



If you have questions, contact Nedra Larson at DigiGirlzSiouxFalls@omnitech-inc.com or at: 605-336-0888.