Microsoft DigiGirlz Day - Sioux Falls

Mar 12, 2020 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Girls from 8th to 12th grade are invited to interact with Microsoft employees and local professionals in STEM fields, participate in technology sessions and demonstrations, network and learn with hands-on experience at Microsoft DigiGirlz. Light breakfast, lunch & snacks provided. Dress business casual to create a good first impression with local business executives.

 

Admission is free, but space is limited. Registration opens on January 19, 2020 at registration.omnitech-inc.com

If you have questions, contact Nedra Larson at DigiGirlzSiouxFalls@omnitech-inc.com or at: 605-336-0888.

 


Location:   USD Community College
Map:   4801 N Career Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-336-0888
Email:   DigiGirlzSiouxFalls@omnitech-inc.com
Website:   http://registration.omnitech-inc.com

All Dates:
DigiGirlz gives middle and high school girls opportunities to learn about careers in technology and participate in hands-on computer and technology workshops.

