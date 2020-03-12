Microsoft DigiGirlz Day - Sioux Falls
Mar 12, 2020 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Girls from 8th to 12th grade are invited to interact with Microsoft employees and local professionals in STEM fields, participate in technology sessions and demonstrations, network and learn with hands-on experience at Microsoft DigiGirlz. Light breakfast, lunch & snacks provided. Dress business casual to create a good first impression with local business executives.
Admission is free, but space is limited. Registration opens on January 19, 2020 at registration.omnitech-inc.com
If you have questions, contact Nedra Larson at DigiGirlzSiouxFalls@omnitech-inc.com or at: 605-336-0888.
|Location:
|USD Community College
|Map:
|4801 N Career Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|605-336-0888
|Email:
|DigiGirlzSiouxFalls@omnitech-inc.com
|Website:
|http://registration.omnitech-inc.com
All Dates:
DigiGirlz gives middle and high school girls opportunities to learn about careers in technology and participate in hands-on computer and technology workshops.
