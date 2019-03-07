Share |

Microsoft DigiGirlz Event - Sioux Falls

Mar 7, 2019 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Girls from 8th to 12th grade are invited to interact with women in technology, participate in technology sessions and demonstrations, network and learn with hands-on experience at Microsoft DigiGirlz. Light breakfast, lunch & snacks provided. Dress business casual to create a good first impression with local business executives.

 

Admission is free, but space is limited. Registration opens on January 15 and closes on February 28, 2019, or when all spots are full.
Register at: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/diversity/programs/digigirlz/default.aspx

If you have questions, contact Nedra Larson at DigiGirlzSiouxFalls@omnitech-inc.com or at: 605-336-0888.

 


Location:   University Center
Map:   4801 N Career Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-336-0888
Email:   DigiGirlzSiouxFalls@omnitech-inc.com
Website:   http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/diversity/programs/digigirlz/default/aspx

DigiGirlz gives middle and high school girls opportunities to learn about careers in technology and participate in hands-on computer and technology workshops.

