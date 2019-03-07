Microsoft DigiGirlz Event - Sioux Falls

Mar 7, 2019 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Girls from 8th to 12th grade are invited to interact with women in technology, participate in technology sessions and demonstrations, network and learn with hands-on experience at Microsoft DigiGirlz. Light breakfast, lunch & snacks provided. Dress business casual to create a good first impression with local business executives.

Admission is free, but space is limited. Registration opens on January 15 and closes on February 28, 2019, or when all spots are full.

Register at: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/diversity/programs/digigirlz/default.aspx



If you have questions, contact Nedra Larson at DigiGirlzSiouxFalls@omnitech-inc.com or at: 605-336-0888.