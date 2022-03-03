Mileposts on the Mickelson Trail: A 130-Year Retrospective

Mar 3, 2022 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Nearly all of the George S. Mickelson Trail follows an abandoned railroad line through the Black Hills. Join South Dakota State Railroad Museum Director/Curator Rick Mills for a program including photos and stories related to the 110-mile trail between Edgemont and Deadwood. Mills is a fifth-generation resident of the Black Hills region and a lifelong railroad enthusiast.



This program is made possible by the Leland D. Case Library for Western Historical Studies at BHSU and the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.



Parking: Attendees may use any campus parking lot.



Questions? Contact Lori Terrill at 605-642-6361 or Lori.Terrill@BHSU.edu

Persons with disabilities requesting accommodations for this event should call Lori Terrill at least 48 hours prior to the start of the event.